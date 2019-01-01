No tolerance on delay in development projects: CS Sindh

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has advised Secretaries of P&D Planning and Development and I&C Implementation and Coordination Departments to proactively co-ordinate with the division and district administration and line departments with the specific reference of implementation of development projects. He issued these directions while providing a review meeting of the district-based development projects of Sukkur division.

The meeting review total 140 development projects of sukkur comprising 540 of circle 449 and 471 of Ghotki district pertain to the departments of agricultural education health home local government fisheries and wildlife forest social welfare transport women development of minorities mines and mineral development and works and services.

Syed Mumtaz Ali shah of the respective administrative secretaries to ensure the completion of all development projects by 30th June 2019 obtained funds from the finance department and have guidance from p and d department and works and services department if need be he also advise the deputy commissioners to examine the progress of development schemes and submit report to the chief secretary office within a week the chief secretary maintained that no negligence will be tolerated thus the accomplishment there of does he emphasize work should be carried out without delay.

Secretaries of finance sports transport planning and development school education agriculture irrigation and others also attended the meeting.

