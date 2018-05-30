No tolerance of negligence in election duty

Chief Secretary Sindh, Rizwan Memon has categorically stated that no negligence from the Divisional or District Management would be tolerated in connection with the peaceful holding of general election 2018 and all officers of provincial government should follow it devotedly.

Presiding over a meeting of the all Deputy Commissioner of Karachi Division which was also attended by the Secretary General Admin Zulfiqar Ali Shah here on Tuesday, Rizwan Memon said that logistic support must be provided to the DROs and ROs for provision of conveyance facilities and Election staffers.He also advised them to pay their vital role in providing water to the people, through tankers in the water shortage areas in association with KW&SB.—INP

