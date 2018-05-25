No Tobacco day, marked

Faisalabad

To mark the world no tobacco day a seminar was organized by the Department of community medicine in The University of Faisalabad. In his keynote address, Prof Dr Zahid Masood, Head, Department of community medicine, spoke about the effects of tobacco on heart. Smokers were 4 times more likely to suffer from heart attacks and stroke, he added. Dr Masood further said that 2 million people die every year due to heart diseases due to smoking worldwide.

He disclosed that every day 1200 school going children start smoking everyday in Pakistan. Moreover, number of girl smokers has jumped from 6 % to 19.6% in Pakistan. Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed, Pro Rector TUF was the chief guest. He focused on the economic and social aspects of smoking. He suggested that women can play a key role curbing the increasing tendency of smoking.—INP