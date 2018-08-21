No to political interference in Railways: Sh Rashid

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid, Monday, there would be no political interference in Pakistan Railways. He also asked for innovation in Pakistan Railways.

While speaking at a briefing session organized by the Railways’ Ministry here he asked to double the freight trains. He clearly mentioned that Carriage Factory, Islamabad shall be improved. The reason behind losses shall also be studied in detail. He said that no locomotive should be stopped. He also inquired about Risalpur Locomotive Factory, sick locomotives and Quetta-Taftan section. He also asked to open Pakistan Railways for investment.

He clearly mentioned that corruption shall be curbed at all levels in Pakistan Railways. As per Federal Minister for Railways Sukkur will be given top priority. The briefing as also attended by Javed Anwar, Chairman, Ministry of Railways, Aftab Akbar, CEO Pakistan Railways, Raja Zaheer, SP Pakistan Railways Police, Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board, Munawar Ali Shah, DG Technical and Maryam Gillani, DG Operations.

