No to passive smoking

In Pakistan, smokers often do not care about the people around them while smoking. Consequently, a significant number of people suffer. According to scientific research, passive smoking is a proven risk factor in lung cancer, heart attacks and several other diseases. There should also be places where smokers can smoke freely without affecting the people around them because second-hand or passive smoking is said to be more dangerous than actually smoking. We do, in fact, have a law in Pakistan which bans smoking in offices and public places, but it is rarely, if ever, implemented. I request that a ban on smoking in public places be put into effect immediately because of the harmful nature of second-hand smoking.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Via email

