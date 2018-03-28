No to Martial Law

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisarr has categorically ruled out the possibility of any sort of Martial Law. He explained that there is no provision in the Constitution to impose judicial martial law. As long as he is the CJ there will be no internal or external martial law. He added that we respect vote and value it. Pakistan has democracy as its system and democracy will not be derailed.

Democracy alone will remain in Pakistan. We appreciate Justice Nisar’s assurances regarding the continuation of democracy in the country. He has dispelled the controversy over the imposition of judicial martial law generated by some politicians. I think all such rumours, controversies and speculation must end and the politicians get on with the people ‘s business.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

