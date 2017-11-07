No title, please !

Irrespective of any jealousy, enmity or else, scribe will try to pen down facts and it is up to humanity to decide about the title. Former, Indian Home Minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde, said on January 20, 2013, that, training camps working under RSS and BJP are promoting Hindu terrorism around the world. He, also, explained that, these parties were behind blasts of “Samjhauta Express, Maccca Masjid and Malegaon”. And now, arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav is a latest proof for title! Ex-Indian Army Chief, Gen. V.K. Sing has confessed that he founded Technical Services Division to operate terrorism inside Pakistan and IoK. An ex-Investigating Officer, Satish Verma, disclosed that the terrorist attacks on Indian Parliament in 2001, and in Mumbai in 2008 were carried out by Indian spy agencies. What is going on in IoK where many lakh Muslims were martyred, maimed, blinded with pellet-guns and tying of youngsters to the front of army vehicles is going on? Say, Indian forces crossed: Hitler and Mussolini cruelty!! These are a few examples. Many hundred pages book can be written on terrorism going on under supervision of Modi. Though Indian leadership himself is proving Modi as “Terrorist” yet UN is sitting idle – except China! So, it is appropriate time for declaring Modi as “Global Terrorist” instead of Moulana Masood Azhar!!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

