‘No time for your accusations’: PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his accusations of blacking him out during his fund-raising telethon.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said that the incumbent government was busy with the rehabilitation of the flood victims, so there was no time for Imran Khan’s accusations and misunderstandings.

ہماری حکومت اسوقت سیلاب متاثرین کی بحالی میں مصروف ہے لہذا آپکے الزامات و غلط فہمیوں سے متعلق کوئی وقت نہیں۔رہ گئی بات چندے کی تو امید ہے کہ آپ موجودہ فنڈز کے ساتھ ساتھ2010کےسیلاب متاثرین کے نام پر لئے گئے چندےوغیر قانونی فارن فنڈنگ کی ایک ایک پائی کاحساب اُسی طرح ضرور دیں گے>1/2 https://t.co/1m4nOgnkak — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 13, 2022

Replying to Imran Khan’s tweet, PM Shehbaz asked him to account for the donations that the former had received for the flood victims of 2010.

“All of these gags and tactics are your characteristics, not ours. We are just treading the path of law,” the Prime Minister remarked.

In his tweet, Imran Khan had alleged that the ruling coalition and their patrons were petrified of the popularity of Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

شہباز شریف سےمیرا سوال: کیا تحریک انصاف کے خوف کی وجہ سےمیڈیاپر ہماری زباں بندی, اہلِ صحافت پر تشدد اورانکےخلاف جھوٹےمقدموں کے اندراج، ٹی وی اور یوٹیوب پر مجھےاورتحریک انصاف کو بلیک آؤٹ کرنےاورمیری فلڈریلیف ٹیلی تھون کی نشریات روکنےجیسی مذموم کوشش کے آپ ذمہ دار ہیں؟ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 12, 2022

He had asked PM Shehbaz that if he was responsible for “usurping” the constitutional rights and deviating from international commitments regarding freedom of expression and press, then it was his responsibility to tell the nation who was responsible for all this.