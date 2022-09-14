‘No time for your accusations’: PM Shehbaz slams Imran Khan

Shehbaz Imran Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his accusations of blacking him out during his fund-raising telethon.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz said that the incumbent government was busy with the rehabilitation of the flood victims, so there was no time for Imran Khan’s accusations and misunderstandings.

Replying to Imran Khan’s tweet, PM Shehbaz asked him to account for the donations that the former had received for the flood victims of 2010.

“All of these gags and tactics are your characteristics, not ours. We are just treading the path of law,” the Prime Minister remarked.

In his tweet, Imran Khan had alleged that the ruling coalition and their patrons were petrified of the popularity of Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

He had asked PM Shehbaz that if he was responsible for “usurping” the constitutional rights and deviating from international commitments regarding freedom of expression and press, then it was his responsibility to tell the nation who was responsible for all this.

