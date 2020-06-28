No tickets for passengers with Covid-19 symptoms: CAA

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued new travel instructions, directing airlines to not issue tickets to passengers presenting symptoms of the coronavirus.

The directions, which are to remain in effect till July 31, specify that if symptoms appear after a person has purchased the ticket then the person should not come to the airport.

The notification has included Covid-19 symptoms such as cold, cough, flu, fever, and difficulty in breathing, to screen passengers. All passengers have also been directed to wear masks at the airport, use sanitisers, and maintain social distance.

The government announced on Thursday that passengers flying out of Pakistan would be screened for Covid-19 symptoms similar to the procedure followed for incoming ones after Emirates, Etihad Airways and Fly Dubai suspended their flights from the country when 26 Pakistanis travelling on a flight to Hong Kong tested positive for the disease.