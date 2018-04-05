No threat to FATA

Reema Shaukat

FATA was considered as a no go area decades ago as the colonial powers introduced Frontier Crimes Regulation for this area. According to FCR, a political agent would be responsible to look after the administration of area and work as a connexion between tribal heads, local populace and colonists. However, it proved difficult for the colonial government to establish its writ in the tribal areas and the introduction of laws were named as black laws as they were without any justification. British vacated the subcontinent but left their imprints and despite being part of Pakistan, people of FATA still feel underprivileged. Under the Constitution, FATA is included among the territories of Pakistan (Article 1). It is represented in the National Assembly and the Senate but remains under the direct executive authority of the President (Articles 51, 59 and 247). Laws framed by the National Assembly do not apply here, unless ordered by the President, who is also empowered to issue regulations for the peace and good government of the tribal areas. Today, FATA continues to be governed primarily through the Frontier Crimes Regulation 1901. It is administered by the Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in his capacity as an agent to the President of Pakistan, under the overall supervision of the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions in Islamabad.

In 2017, FATA Reforms Committee, approved the proposals for administrative structure of FATA and FCR. The main feature of the reforms package is scraping of FCR and replacing it with Riwaj Act under which a judge of the court will be empowered to form a committee of local elders to resolve disputes among people. The proposals approved by the federal cabinet also included complete rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) of FATA and spending 3 percent share of FATA in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and other development funds by the federal government for the next 10 years. The FATA Reforms Committee mentioned in its report that people from every tribal region wanted merger with KP and also presented arguments in favour of the merger. FATA will make visible development within five years if the package of Rs110 billon is spent there judicially. The purpose of proposing five-year transition time is to give the FATA people ample time to think whether they want merger with KP on permanent basis or not. The most striking feature of the reforms is extension of courts’ jurisdiction to FATA without disturbing the traditional Jirga system. The reforms report mentioned that FATA is least developed area of the country, therefore, the KP governor along with a team of experts and other officials will make 10-year development plan for the region. The purpose of the plan will be to strengthen administrative structure, mineral development, healthcare, education and industries. The reforms envisaged provincial assembly polls in FATA in the 2018 elections, local bodies’ polls and spending of 30 percent development funds through the elected representatives.

Recently, Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra in a meeting authorised all political agents in FATA and asked them to hold Jirgas (public meetings) at agency’s level for resolving the problems of masses. Addressing a grand Tribal Jirga at Governor House he said the government is committed to providing 1000 billion rupees for development projects in FATA under 10-year development program. He directed that such Jirgas should held at-least three times in a year so that the direct consultation with tribal people could be arranged. He also stressed the need for unity and cohesion for development and prosperity of the country. He said the government has great respect for tribal people as they have given great sacrifices for protection of motherland. He also mentioned that hundreds of thousand migrated tribal families have returned to their native areas and rest of the five percent temporarily displaced persons would be settled by the end of June, 2018, this year. The Governor highlighted that the government was providing financial assistance and facilities to those TDPs who were returning, adding that existing government had spent Rupees 86 billion on 1046 development projects whereas work on 354 is underway. Referring to CPEC project, he assured to recommend the federal government to connect FATA with CPEC through a link road. Other noted representatives said tribal people always gave sacrifices for protection of the country and stood with Pak Army in hours of need and war against terrorism. They also appreciated the sacrifices of Pak Army and other security agencies and said peace in FATA has restored after huge sacrifices and nobody would be allowed to create unrest and disturb security situation in FATA.

Recently the name of Manzoor Pashteen has popped up during demonstration against extra judicial killing of Naqeeb ullah Mehsud in Islamabad and he alleged armed forces for falsely making tall claims of progress in South Waziristan. However reality is far different and armed forces are sincerely making efforts to uplift the life of masses in Pashtun tribal belt and Manzoor Pashteen is launching false allegations through social media also and trying to create uncertainty in the minds of average Pakistani against the role of armed forces through demonstrations. Reports have revealed that these websites and social media pages are fake and the IP address of sites show Indian hand to pollute the young minds. Therefore there is a dire need to understand this new propaganda which is now created to destabilise the efforts of armed forces in restoring peace in FATA. Therefore we must be cautious to differentiate between foes and friends and address the issues timely and find feasible solutions.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.