Balochistan police has denied a threat alert that went viral on social media platforms regarding the entry of a suicide bomber in the Quetta city.

“Public should not pay heed to the unverified information and rumors regarding the suicide bomber and secu-rity of the city,” Mohammad Aslam Khan, spokes-person Balochistan Police said on Wednesday.

He said that anti peace elements wanted to spread chaos in the society through their negative propa-ganda.

Public shall neither believe in such propa-ganda nor disseminate such unverified material.