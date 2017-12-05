No terrorist safe havens on Pakistan territory

PM Abbasi tells US Secretary of Defence…

Pakistan has total the United States categorical terms that there are no safe havens of terrorists in Pakistan and the entire nation is committed to its resolve to eradicating terrorism once and for all in all its forms and manifestations.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi conveyed this message to Washington during talks with the US Secretary of Defence James Mattis here on Monday. The CIA Director Mike Pompeo warned Pakistan the other day that if it did not eliminate the alleged safe havens on its territory, the United States will do “everything we can” to destroy them.

Sharing highlights of the recent counter terrorism operations to improve the law and order situation, the Prime Minister noted that Pakistan, in its national interest, would continue to conduct intelligence based operations all over the country to consolidate the gains achieved in the last four years.

Articulating Pakistan’s perspective on regional peace and security, the prime minister noted that no other country benefits more from peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for a broad based engagement with the United States to strengthen partnership and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister agreed with Secretary Mattis that both Pakistan and the US have common stakes in securing peace and security in Afghanistan for the long term stability of the broader region. The Prime Minister also appreciated the US resolve not to allow the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan.

In his remarks the US Defence Secretary said that the purpose of his visit was to find common grounds in order to create a positive, consistent and long term relationship with Pakistan. He emphasized that in view of his long association with Pakistan, he was keenly aware of the sacrifices rendered and the lives lost in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and extremism; and his personal respect and appreciation for the professional abilities of Pakistan’s armed forces.

General Mattis also underscored the importance of continuing and deepening bilateral cooperation for the common objective of eliminating terrorism from the region.

The prime minister was assisted by ministers of defence, foreign affairs and interior as well as senior officials in the talks while the US Defence secretary was accompanied by senior officials from the US Department of Defence and the US Ambassador to Pakistan.