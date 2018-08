Srinagar

Director school education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo has issued strict instructions debarring posting of teachers in the zonal education offices.

At a meeting with joint directors and chief education officers (CEOs) of Kashmir division, Itoo said no teacher shall be allowed to work in zonal education offices, an official handout said. The meeting was organised to review the implementation of the directions of the state government regarding detachment of the employees at the ground level.—GK

