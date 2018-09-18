No tax imposed by govt on poor masses: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood has said that the government hasn’t imposed any tax on the poor segment in the country.

Talking to media outside Parliament House here on Tuesday, Shafqat Mahmood said that unfortunately, the former Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government had played tricks in presenting budget by hiding the actual figures and there was difference of 900 billion rupees.

He said that the incumbent government through various measures was making efforts to overcome the financial situation.

The Minister said that 30,000 billion rupees loans were taken by the former governments due to which the incumbent government had to face problems.

Shafqat Mahmood said that export had also decreased which was causing loss of Rs 18 billion to the national exchequer.

