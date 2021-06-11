No tax being imposed on internet data usage, clarifies Hammad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Hammad Azhar clarified on Friday that the proposed tax on internet data usage in Budget 2021-22 will be removed.

The minister took to social media after the public started slamming the government for its intention of taxing the internet with some saying that it will be an obstacle to make Digital Pakistan.

“The PM and Cabinet did not approve the FED levy on internet data usage. It will not be included in the final draft of the Finance Bill (budget) that is placed before parliament for approval,” he tweeted.

The clarification comes after the copies of the budget distributed to media showed that government had proposed Rs5 per GB federal excise duty on internet data.

