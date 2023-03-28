No talks with IK unless he apologises to public: PM

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, labeling Imran Khan as a “fraud,” said that it was “not possible to talk” with someone who had “looted the country, attacked the judiciary and did not believe in the Constitution and justice”, until he publicly apologized to people and admitted to having caused damage to the country and the Constitution.

Addressing the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PDM parties put politics at stake for the sake of the state’s survival and demanded the National Assembly to make legislation to reduce powers enjoyed by the chief justice of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the opposition parties decided to move a no-confidence motion against the then-prime minister Imran Khan to steer the country out of the ‘difficult’ situation. “Political parties put their politics at stake for Pakistan.” The premier said the powers of the institutions are well defined in the constitution, but sadly, today, the constitution is being ‘mocked.’

“A ‘Ladla’ is not appearing before any court and getting bails in the darkness of nights.” PM Shehbaz Sharif asked if anyone took notice when threatening language was used against a lady judge. This is the same ‘blue-eyed’, who attacked the Parliament and whose supporters hanged dirty clothes at the walls of the Supreme Court, PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

The premier held Imran Khan responsible for taking Pakistan on the verge of default. “Imran Khan violated IMF agreement.” Pakistan’s debt surged by 70 per cent during the tenure of Imran Khan government, he said and added not a single project was initiated. The premier observed that differences in the society are increasing.