No talks unless India accepts Kashmir as dispute

2 Indian forces’ personnel killed, 10 injured

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that unless India accepts Kashmir as a dispute, it would be an exercise in futility to hold any sort of talks with New Delhi.

The APHC Chief Spokesman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the five-point formula presented by the Hurriyat in 2010, provides a baseline for any dialogue with India. The formula asks for acknowledgment of Kashmir as a dispute by India, demilitarization of the territory, release of all political prisoners, revoking of all draconian laws and punishment to the troops involved in civilian killings. The spokesman said that the Indian leadership, which suffers from arrogance of power, is hell bent on issuing declarations to kill the people of Kashmir by tagging them as stone-pelters. He regretted the inhuman Indian attitude to kill people for demanding their basic right, and said despite witnessing dozens of Jalianwala Bagh-like massacres, the people of Kashmir could not be forced into submission.

Clashes between the Indian troops and protesters erupted in DK Pora area of Shopian district, today, after the troops came under heavy stone pelting for trying to erase anti-India and pro-freedom graffitis and slogans in the area. The troops resorted to firing and teargas shelling, while the youth pelted the troops with rocks, resulting in clashes for hours.

Meanwhile, two Indian police personnel were killed and another was injured in an attack in Pulwama town, today. The attackers also took away the rifles and ammunition of the policemen. In another attack, 10 Indian troops were injured in a grenade blast in Janglat Mandi area of Islamabad town.

Indian army continued its cordon and search operation in Bandipora district for the fourth consecutive day, today. Army commandos and paratroopers were rushed to the district as the operation was extended to Vewan, Sarinder, Kudara, Aragam and Ajas areas. The army had launched the operation on Saturday evening when the troops associated with 14 Rashtriya Rifles came under fire in Rainar area of the district.

On the other hand, Shab-e-Qadar was observed across the Valley with religious fervor as the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar witnessed the largest congregation of devotees.—KMS