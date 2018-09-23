No surprise at all

Couple of days back, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a bold and positive initiative by writing a letter to his Indian counterpart Nirendra Modi inviting him to discuss all issues and disputes including Kashmir, Sir Creek, Siachen by resuming talks across the table for improving ties between the two neighbouring countries for welfare and well-being of their people. This step in the right direction by Pakistani PM was immediately responded by the Indian PM positively and followed by a long awaited icebreaking development that our Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj will be meeting on the side lines of the upcoming UN General Assembly session in New York. This readiness for talks by the Indian Prime Minister was quite obviously appreciated by all, as everyone wanted peace to be restored in the region by resolving all outstanding disputes amicably. But their this appreciation turned out to be short-lived as within a short time, New Delhi announced that New York meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and India will not take place. This backing out of the commitment within hours has not come as a surprise to this scribe as well as millions of those who have been and are following developments between Islamabad and New Delhi from long or short distances all these years. This was in line with the negative and hostile attitude of the Indian leaders all these years. First they make a commitment, even in writing, mainly for eye washing and hoodwinking international community over lingering and burning dispute of Kashmir and then back out shamelessly without any regrets whatsoever. There is nothing to be surprised at all as this is truly in line with what the Indian leaders have been regretfully doing all these years.

M.Z.RIFAT

LAHORE

