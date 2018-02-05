No substantial progress in Rao Anwar’s arrest

Staff Reporter

A meeting conducted Saturday by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Aftab Pathan concluded as no substantial progress has been made in regard to the arrest of absconding official Rao Anwar and his accomplices, but decided to continue raids in a bid to locate him.

Anwar is wanted by the authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who, along with three others, was killed on January 13 by a team led by the fugitive police official in an “exchange of fire” in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

Earlier, sources informed Geo News that a meeting was underway to monitor the progress made in locating Anwar, with reports compiled by teams sent to Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under review.

The members of the committee formed to arrest or locate the absconding police officer and his team were in attendance, sources said.

Following an analysis of the investigation to date, as well as the reports from Islamabad team and a briefing from the KP team, it was decided that raids to search for Anwar and his accomplices are to be continued, the sources revealed, adding that the team also agreed to carry on seeking technical assistance from intelligence agencies.

Sources also noted that the team has opted to conduct an analysis of the investigation on a day-to-day basis in order to monitor the progress in the case.