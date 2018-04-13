No subject

Foreign policy of any country defines the goals and national interests a country wants to achieve. Although Pakistan and India got independence almost more than half a century ago, they are still under the shadow of each other just like two friends who despite their breakup still keep a check on each other. The policies pursued by both the countries show how they are still dictated by each other. In 1974 the nuclear technology possessed by India created a sense of insecurity in Pakistan. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was determined that Pakistan would become a nuclear state as well even if that makes us eat grass. Although the nuclear tests brought Pakistan under economic sanctions but Pakistan got parity with India and gave birth to deterrence between the two countries. Even after so many years, the two countries have not ceased to feel sense of insecurity from each other.

The formation of Gwadar port has attracted the international community, though it has not yet operationalized but it is considered that Gwadar Port would not only bolster economy of Pakistan and China but also would influence world’s economy. With a view to countering the importance of Gwadar Port, India has got involved in the Chabahar port in Iran that has given it an access to Central Asian countries bypassing Pakistan.

AQSA TAHIR

Islamabad

