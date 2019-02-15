No strings to KSA aid

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would sign eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman turning their excellent relations into a strong economic partnership. Speaking at a news conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, Advisor to PM Razak Dawood and BoI Chairman Haroon Sharif, he said that there were no strings attached to the Saudi investment in Pakistan.

People of Pakistan are keenly awaiting to the visit of the MBS, which is expected to mark beginning of a new era in the bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries that have always had exemplary ties and stood with each other in all circumstances. Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the biggest investors and donors of Pakistan and as we have been pointing out repeatedly in these columns the Saudi aid is not tied to any conditionality as is the case with International Monetary Fund (IMF) or US assistance to Pakistan, which often infringes upon the sovereignty of the country. In many cases, foreign bilateral or multilateral assistance has led to complication of things in Pakistan as this came with strings that led to increase in price hike, humiliating fall in exchange rate parity and compromise on some of the fundamental issues. As against this Saudi aid is motivated by the desire of its leadership to assist Pakistan’s march on the road of socio-economic progress. KSA leaders set golden examples in bilateral relationship by offering oil on deferred payment and offering grants worth billions of dollars at most critical junctures of Pakistan’s history. Presently too, the country is facing enormous economic and financial pressure and KSA proved its sincerity with Pakistan by providing timely assistance in terms of supply of oil on deferred payment and keeping foreign exchange in State Bank of Pakistan. More than that, the two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements and MoUs envisaging huge Saudi investment in the country’s various sectors including petro-chemical and food and agriculture. Saudi Arabia is also host to the largest number of our workforce, which remits about 25% of the country’s total remittances, which speaks volumes about the role of the Kingdom in socio-economic development of Pakistan. We hope an understanding would be reached with KSA during visit of the Crown Prince for provision of more manpower especially technical one to the Kingdom which would help resolve the twin problems of unemployment and foreign exchange needs.

