No SRO issued for import of tax-free bulletproof vehicles: FBR

Islamabad: Contrary to the news circulating about the FBR allowing tax and duty-free import of bulletproof vehicles, the Federal Bureau of Revenue on Saturday clarified no such Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) had been issued so far.

A statement issued by the FBR said that the FBR categorically denies reports appearing in some sections of media that it has issued an SRO allowing taxes and duty-free import of bulletproof vehicles.

FBR categorically denies reports appearing in some sections of media that it has issued an SRO allowing taxes and duty free import of bullet proof vehicles. The Federal Cabinet had allowed such facility in 2019 but no notification to this effect has been issued so far. — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 24, 2022

The statement further read that the federal cabinet had allowed such a facility in 2019, but no notification to this effect has been issued so far.

It was reported earlier that after the federal cabinet’s formal approval, the FBR had exempted senior army officers from payment of all duties and taxes on the import of bulletproof vehicles up to 6000cc after their retirement.

It was also learned that the facility would also be available to all three service chiefs and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee soon after their retirement, but that a notification had yet to be released.

