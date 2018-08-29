No Speech Only Work, “Actions speak louder than words.” from the last several days, I heard and read a lot about Imran’s, Bilawal’s and Shahbaz’s speeches. People compared these speeches with each other. For me as a Pakistani, the numbers of words spoken by these leaders did not matter. Today that’s not the issue whose speech is better. The problem is that, Pakistan faces serious energy crisis, economic crisis, security issues, law and order issues, increasing poverty and serious water crisis.

These are the problems which need serious attention. As common Pakistani, I did not need better speeches, I need inexpensive but quality of education system, cheaper but better health facilities, free and fair justice system, better infrastructure, job opportunities and eradication of Poverty and restoration of Peace. I’m only concerned with my problems not with any speech. So kindly pay attention to the problems rather than speeches, take serious initiative, to give out of Pakistan these problems. To achieve this, we need unity.

AFTAB ALI BAIG

Karachi

