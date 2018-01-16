No space for terrorism, extremism in Islam: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal has said that Islam is religion of peace, harmony which gives lesson to respect and accept the rights of others and there is no space for terrorism and extremism in Islam.

Addressing an event at the President House on Tuesday to mark the Message of Pakistan, a document by clerics of all schools of thought condemning terrorism and suicide bombings, Ahsan Iqbal said that those who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism deserve our gratitude. He was of the view that ater the industrial revolution, the education revolution is knocking on our doors. The Interior Minister said that it is a moment of reflection after 70 years as the dream of a united Pakistan has not been achieved yet.

He said that there is no dispute that Islam is a religion of peace, adding that in Islam punishment is only awarded by the state. Terrorism has no place in Islam, he asserted. President Mamnoon Hussain, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Higher Education Commission chief Dr Mukhtar Ahmed attended the ceremony, along with clerics involved with the Fatwa.

Pakistan is committed to ensuring that its land is not used to launch terror attacks against any other state, the foreign minister had said earlier. On the other hand, President Mamnoon Hussain while addressing the event urged the need to focus on different forms of extremism present in the society.

The President said that differences are created between people once they stop respecting each other’s opinion. He remarked that country is facing countless challenges despite government fulfilling all its duties. “We hope to not repeat the mistakes which created difficulties for us,” he added. On Monday, details emerged of a Fatwa (Islamic ruling) signed by over 1,800 religious clerics from different schools of thought.

The ruling states that those who commit suicide attacks, order such attacks, train such people are all considered rebels against the true spirit of Islam. The ruling further states that the state has the right to act against such people.

Orignally published by INP