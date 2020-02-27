No space for war between two nuclear powers: Babar Results of Pak, India war will be uncontrollable

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said that Pakistan will respond whenever there is a challenge to the country’s security and integrity.

Addressing a press conference on the first anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’, which resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace on February 27 last year, he said, “After the Pulwama incident, India blamed Pakistan. We offered all cooperation.”

“But on Feb 26, they carried out a cowardly attack. We were prepared, the surprise they wanted to give to us, we gave them one instead and they retreated.”

“We salute the bravery of all our soldiers that continue to fight bravely in front of the enemy.

“We are aware of all covert and overt operations of our enemies, and are prepared for all scenarios. The game being played by India, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is very much aware of it.

Speaking on violations carried out by India across the Line of Control, he said during the past year, there have been “384 violations”. “They do not even spare children on their way to school.”

“The most ceasefire violations and casualties were recorded in 2019.

“The Pakistan Army is a responsible force; when we are provoked we respond on military targets, while the Indian forces target civilians. “If there is a war in the region, there will be far reaching consequences,” he warned.“Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute between India and Pakistan,” he pointed out. “In the past 207 days, the people of occupied Kashmir have been facing major violence and oppression.

“International media and human rights bodies have unmasked the violence in the occupied valley while there are protests in India regarding this. This issue cannot be silenced any longer.

“The United Nations chief has also stressed ending the oppression in the occupied valley. A solution to the Kashmir issue is attached to our national interest. We stood with the Kashmiris in the past, and will do so in the future.”

“The entire world is aware of what is going on in Kashmir and we feel for the people of the valley. “All our options are on the table. This dispute is being viewed as a flashpoint, we are moving towards a solution but the pace of this is not what it should be.

“Our country’s leadership has done its best to bring this to light; we are ready, our government needs to decide how to solve this, but everything possible is being done.”

Speaking on Raddul Fasaad, which was launched in February 2017 in the aftermath of a fresh resurgence in terror attacks in Pakistan, he said the operation has normalised the country.

“We claimed 40,000 murabay back from terrorists.

“The journey from terrorism to tourism has been a difficult one, the people also played a part in this. Our cricket grounds are now filled once again,” he said. “We respect the white on our flag, and salute the sacrifices made by religious minorities,” he said.

“If there is a challenge to Pakistan’s security, we will respond — do not test our capability and resolve,” he warned. “There is no space for war between two nuclear powers. The consequences for that will be uncontrollable and things will spiral out of control. Intentions can change overnight but capabilities remain.

“Whenever India has taken any such [aggressive] action, we have given them a befitting response.