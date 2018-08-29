No Space for ghost employees, says Zaman

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman on Tuesday said that there is no space for ghost employees and habitual absentees in Revenue Department. Strict action ordered against all absent employees of scanning department.

He said that Department of Revenue is one of the oldest and important departments in province; it needs more attention and changing to improve its performance and working. My surprise visits will continue in other districts of Sindh as well. This he said while talking to media during his surprise visit of Revenue department Karachi, he added.

Secretary Revenue Department Sindh, Mr. Nadeem-ur-Rehman brief the minister regarding working of different section including Scanning section and micro filming section. Provincial minister directed to improve the working of scanning section as it is the most important section of the department.

Makhdoom Mehboob Uz Zaman added that people will get relief and positive changes in services of revenue department. We are going to initiate different projects and change to facilitate the people. Our aim is to wipe out the negative impression of revenue department among the masses.

Member board of Revenue Land utilization, Mr. Abdul Wahab Soomro informed the Minister revenue that we are facing shortage of space and the office building need special attention and repair and maintenance work is highly needed for smoothly running of official matters in this building.

Later Minister Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman visit Anti encroachment cell office adjacent to commissioner office and monitor the working of the department.

