No ‘sintax’ levied on tobacco products, Finance Ministry accused of indifference to smoking risks

Civil society regrets govt failed to raise tobacco prices in mini-budget

Zubair Qureshi

Human Development Foundation (HDF), Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Incision Pvt at post-budget press Conference here Monday regretted the government had not yet imposed health levy or increase of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on tobacco products in the recent budget. AT a press conference held at the National Press Club on “low tobacco taxation, accessibility and advertisement of tobacco for minors; future tobacco consumers across the Pakistan,” the office-bearers of the three NGOs said despite increase in dollar value against rupee, the prices of tobacco products are still the same which makes it accessible to minors.

SPARC Executive Director Sajjad Cheema said civil society was concerned about the future and welfare of the youths of Pakistan and wondered why heavy taxes were not imposed on tobacco industry in Pakistan.

Heavy taxations on tobacco products will reduce the tobacco consumption and decrease the accessibility of minors to tobacco products, he said adding this will not only reduce the health bill of government of Pakistan and contribute to clean and healthy environment for future generations. We urge to Government of Pakistan to increase the tobacco taxations to save our children.

HDF’s CEO Major General (R) Azhar Saleem said usage of tobacco was among the five main leading causes for the outbreak and prevalence of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs). Pakistan yearly spends around Rs 140 billion on the tobacco related diseases, which is a huge liability on the health sector of the country. The preventive measures including the imposition of excise in the form of sin tax can help to eradicate the spread of tobacco epidemic in the country.

As per the claims of Health Minister the Sin Tax or Health Levy was planned to be imposed on tobacco products but eventually, in this financial bill, we have seen no such tax levied and there is a minor increased in tax on tobacco products, he said.

“This reflects that health of our young generationis at high risk, not prioritized by government of Pakistan as compared to generate minimum revenues from the tobacco industry,” said Azhar Saleem.

It is estimated that if the government eliminates the lowest tax tier and brings the FED of the lower tier to PKR 40, it would raise significant additional tobacco tax revenue of PKR 18.4 billion—a 20.9% increase from current tobacco tax revenue.

As an added advantage, it would reduce cigarette consumption by 12.6% and reduce the number of smoking-related deaths among current and future smokers by 3.1% (a reduction of about 0.35 million people every year).

Health and Child protection advocates should be reactive to the Government for keeping the promise of improving the lives of Pakistani’s and providing them a green environment Government have to practically take concrete steps to protect our youth from Tobacco.

