No single decision by govt towards establishment of Madina State: JI

LAHORE : Deputy chief of the Jamaat e Islami, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, has said that so far, the PTI government has not taken a single decision that could be considered a step towards the establishment of the State of Madina.

He was addressing a large Friday gathering at the Mansoora mosque.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said that the rulers of the state of Madina were more concerned about the security and welfare of the citizens than of their own whereas the present rulers had added to the worries of the people by raising prices of gas, electricity and POL.

Continuing, he said the rulers of the Madina state had not adopted any expediency against the false claimants of prophet-hood and had not compromised on this issue.

On the other hand, he said, the present Pakistani rulers had tried to mislead the nation by inducting a Qadyani as Economic Advisor and projecting him a top economist.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said that the Qadyanis were making hue and cry that narrow minded religious people were against them.

He pointed out that the Qadyanis were declared on Muslims by the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who was a secular person and did not belong to any religious party or group. However, he said, even Z.A. Bhutto could not permit anyone to attack the finality of the Holy Prophet.

He said the conspiracies of the Qadyanis had increased under the present government.

The JI deputy chief said that the Qadyanis were rebels not only of Islam but also the constitution of the country as they considered the Muslims as non Muslims but the secular lobby was making every effort to defend them.

Share on: WhatsApp