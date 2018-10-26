No significant rain till Oct end

Islamabad

Dry spell will continue across the country till end of October with no chances of any significant rain during the period.

Talking to APP on Friday, Meteorologist, Rashid Bilal said, a shallow westerly wave will approach northern parts of the country during the start of November and produce light rain in upper parts of the country especially Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, the monthly outlook of the month of November will be released after few days which will reflect number of rain spells and intensity during the said month.

Comparing to the current rain spells situation to the last year’s, he revealed that westerly wave is affecting the country more deeply this year and it seems that more rain spells will occur as compared to last year. He said the wheat crop in Barani areas needs rain and hopefully good rains likely this Winter will fulfill this need.

This Winter, the country has received first snowfall earlier which was recorded 02 inches in somewhere in Naran or Kaghan.—APP

