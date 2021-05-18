No shortage of Sinopharm vaccine: Dr Faisal Sultan

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan denied on Tuesday reports regarding the shortage of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the prime minister’s aide said reports about the non-availability of Sinopharm vaccine were “baseless” and assured that it was the health authorities’ priority to administer the vaccine’s second dose to persons who had received a Sinopharm shot the first time.

However, he explained, since the Sinopharm vaccine may be reserved for second doses in case of a shortage, those visiting a vaccination centre for their first dose may be administered another vaccine.

“The priority will always be that a person is administered both the doses of the same vaccine,” Dr Sultan said, adding that significant measures had been taken for the purpose.