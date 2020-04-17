No shortage of essential commodities, says Hammad

STAFF REPORTER IS LAMABAD Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar has said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country. Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Friday, he said the supply chains of essential items are open to ensure their availability across the country. The Minister said the government is bringing a new legislation in the next few days to take strict action against the hoarders Under this legislation, those involved in the hoarding will be arrested. He categorically stated that nobody will be allowed to exploit the situation arising out of the coronavirus. Hammad Azhar said the platform of Utility Stores Corporation is being used to stabilize the prices of essential items in the open market. He said under the Ramazan package, subsidy is being given to the consumers on nineteen items through the Utility outlets. He said the government has given additional fifty billion rupees to the Utility Stores Corporation to maintain adequate sufficient stocks. He said eight million to ten million households are expected to benefit from Ramazan package this year. Hammad Azhar said the network of the Utility Stores is also being extended. Currently, 200 mobile utility stores are operational and efforts are afoot to further expand them so that the people of far flung areas could also get essential items at reduced rates. The Minister said that this subsidy on essential commodities will be continued after Ramazan to provide relief to the people in these testing times.