No shopkeeper to be allowed overcharging

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Special Magistrate Price Control Zaheer Ahmad has said that efforts are being made to provide quality edibles at control rates and no shopkeeper would be allowed to overcharging and selling substandard edibles. He said this while talking to newsmen. He said that during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarik surprise checking of 581 shops was carried out and out of these 88 shopkeepers were found involved in overcharging .

He said that these shopkeepers were fined and Rs 165500 were deposited into national kitty. He said that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Attock Ikram ul Haq , the concerned officers which include Assistant Commissioners and others are paying visits to Ramzan Sasta Bazars and other areas to ensure availability of quality edibles at the prices approved by price control committee