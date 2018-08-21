No sense of responsibility

On the night of 14th August I was met by a seemingly unending queue of traffic on my way to Sadder market, Hyderabad. The traffic remained so for good half an hour and was revived to normality only when a group of people had enough with Independence Day’s celebrations in the middle of the main road.

As it was nationwide holiday, people were out with their families; many of them using motorbike as conveyance. Imagine distress of the people stuck in traffic for such a long time with their kids. Finally having reached at hotel or some other destination, like me, I don’t think many would have enjoyed their trip after having their stomach choked with smoke and their head buzzing with engine and beep sounds.

This is but the narrowest possible way to see this; irresponsible behaviour of a handful of people negatively affecting life of many others. On the bigger picture things look even more bleak. The gesture can be translated as; a nation in 72nd year of its independence yet to learn that our freedom ends where the nose of someone else begins. One should not celebrate Independence Day in a way it limits the freedom of others for both enjoy the same share of freedom in the country.

How we misuse our liberty can be summed up from merely one picture of Faisal Mosque which lately circulated on social media. The green lush grass was awfully littered by visitors turned to the place on the holiday – 14th August. Same people would be criticizing government till now for their own mischief had a few gentlemen not tasked themselves to empty the spot from all their trash.

VASDEV

Tharparkar, Sindh

