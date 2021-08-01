No secret accords with US: Moeed

Observer Report Washington

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Sunday while addressing a news conference at the Pakistan embassy that this time there are no secret arrangements with the US like in the past.

Yusuf said Pakistan is looking forward to the leadership role of the US in Afghanistan and noted the only way forward in the developing situation there is political settlement.

He clarified that Pakistan is not extending its bases to the US and shunned the theories of any secret US-Pak accords.

He said the Pakistani duo, himself and the Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan Lt-General Faiz Hameed, held talks with the people in the US echelons.

However, the NSA said Pakistan has been asked to do more with Afghanistan but this time it called it stopped being told to do more.

We have been facilitating a political settlement in the neighbour while its land had been used against us in subversive activities.

Referring to India, Yusuf also said the eastern border, too, has been engaged in conspiracies against Pakistan.