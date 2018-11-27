No schools in residential areas to be closed: Saeed Ghani

Staff Reporter

Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani Tuesday said that notification regarding closure of schools in residential areas issued by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) the other day was based on misunderstanding, the students, parents and school owners should not be worried and no schools would closed.

Talking to media at Sindh High Court, Saeed Ghani said there were clauses in SBCA laws allowing schools to be set in residential areas, all the school owners need to do was to get their schools regularized according to the provincial building control authority’s laws.

The provincial minister said that traders and citizens being affected due to the anti-encroachment drive underway in metropolis would be compensated.

He said the operation against illegal constructions and encroachments was underway in pursuance of apex court orders.

Saeed Ghani said that since he took over as minister he had issued strict directives to halt all illegal constructions across the province. He said that some officials of SBCA were involved in illegal constructions in Karachi.

The local government minister said that Karachi was a big city and the government did not have sufficient force to remove all illegal constructions in city.

Saeed Ghani said that the operation against illegal constructions was underway on priority basis which would continue across the province. He said the innocent citizens would not pay for the crimes of builders and corrupt government officials and in this connection the citizens would be soon compensated.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp