No Saudi-Israel meeting

LONDON There are no plans for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to meet with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Kingdom’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Speaking to AlArabiya English on Thursday, the prince also said Saudi Arabia’s policy toward Palestine remained “firm.” Talking about media speculation in Israel that Netanyahu sought a meeting with the Saudi crown prince following President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan announcement, Prince Faisal said: “There is no meeting planned between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi Arabia’s policy has been very clear since the beginning of this conflict. There are no relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and the Kingdom stands firmly behind Palestine.”—Agencies