No sanctions, but US wants Delhi to break from Russia

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has suggested encouraging India to voluntarily disengage from Russia instead of slapping sanctions on New Delhi for buying oil and weapons from Moscow.

“Where we can, it is far preferable to get countries to voluntarily not engage in these practices, and that’s where our diplomacy is focused,” Mr Blinken said at one of his several congressional hearings in Washington this week.

Democratic senators urged Secretary Blinken at these hearings to put more pressure on India for continuing to do business with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine.—Agencies