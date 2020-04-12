No sampling to check for community transmission in Kashmir

SRINAGAR Even though experts have been flagging concerns of community transmission, there is no available data to prove or disprove this apprehension. Kashmir has not tested any sample from admitted SARI patients for COVID19 infection leaving concerns of community spread sans statistical support. Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said over 1 percent COVID19 positive cases w ere among patients reporting w ith SARI. The data sourced from the netw ork of COVID19 laboratories set up across India is a peep into community transmission of COVID19. Although the regulatory body had directed all states to test samples of patients admitted w ith respiratory tract infections for COVID19 infection, only 15 states have provided the data.—GK