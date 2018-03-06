No room for politics of anarchy: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that after Senate elections, success of a candidate backed by Pakistan Muslim League-N in the by-election of Sargodha is the manifest of public trust over our policies and a triumph of politics based on the principles of public service, trust and transparency.

In a statement issued here Monday the Chief Minister congratulated the PML-N backed candidate Yasir Zafar Sandhu as well as the party workers and said that after success in Lodhran, by-election of Sargodha have reaffirmed people’s trust over the PML-N leadership and their policies. The elements involved in the politics of agitation, chaos and sit-ins have been defeated in Lodhran and Sargodha.

By rejecting such elements, people have given a clear cut message that there is no room for politics of anarchy.

He said that public service is pivot of the politics of PML-N and due to it; people have given it precedence in every election. The people are desirous of national development and prosperity and recent bye elections have proved that the masses want a continuity of PML-N’s policies. He said that PML-N is the most popular political party in the country due to its positive style of politics. The elements engaged in leveling baseless allegations will not get anything except a sense of penitence. In the next elections, people will reaffirm PML-N’s policies through their votes, he added.

The Chief Minister said that loyalty to the PML-N runs in the blood of the people and they have given mammoth acceptability to this party due to its practical steps for public welfare. He reiterated that well being of the masses and improving their quality of life is the priority agenda of the PML-N and added that projects aimed at giving a respectable social status to the general public through improvement in quality of life will be accelerated after getting an opportunity of public service again. He said that defeat has become the fate of those who have remained involved in sit-ins and politics of agitation because change is ensured through practical steps instead of hollow slogans. The practical steps of the PML-N government are a guarantee to national development and this is the real change at the grassroots. He said that hearts of the people can be won by prioritizing the public service. My heart beats with the people and I have always remained busy in serving the masses, he said.