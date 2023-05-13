‘No room for spoilers’, warns Army Chief Asim Munir during his visit to Peshawar Corps Headquarters

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday visited Peshawar Corps Headquarters where he reiterated that forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The top commander appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of Law Enforcement Agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism. He also addressed the officers of the Corps and emphasised the evolving threats to national security.

COAS said, “We shall continue with our endeavors of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process”, and added that armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism.

He further resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May. COAS also sensitised about challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions.

More to follow…