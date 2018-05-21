No room for sluggish policing, warns SSP

Staff Reporter

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has warned the sluggish police persons making it clear that such unprofessional attitude would not be tolerated and performance would be reviewed on regular basis to ensure effective performance of police officials.

He stated this while reviewing last fortnight performance report and action taken against criminal elements. The SSP said that security and patrolling plan should be made after having a research about nature and timings of crime in particular areas. He also asked for strict security arrangements during Ramadan and said that all police officials should have ‘Iftar’ with their subordinates at police pickets.

The SSP asked for strict checking at police pickets and directed all SDPOs and SHOs to remain alert round the clock and make efforts to provide maximum relief to citizens. He also asked the police officials to brief their staff about duties and perform with dedication to bring laurels for Islamabad police force. The SSP was told that Islamabad police arrested 250 outlaws during the last 15 days including 21 dacoits and 30 absconders besides recovering looted items worth Rs23.3 million.