No room for negative politics: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

President PML-N and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said Niazi Sahib, you have been fully exposed before the people. While casting doubt on Imran Khan’s political acumen, he said Mr. Khan will surely learn fresh lessons on electoral politics in coming elections.

Addressing a meeting of members of assembly belonging to Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions, Chief Minister said that Bani Gala and Bilawal House are the two names of same area and added that nation has fully understood both of them. The nation will not be deceived by jugglery anymore, he said.

He said Niazi Sahib has not mentioned CPEC in his 11 points and added that he is an enemy of the CPEC as well as the prosperity of the people. Niazi Sahib has promised to the nation in 2013 at Minar-e-Pakistan that he will not speak lies but he has broken all records of lies.

Shehbaz Sharif said that hospitals have been redeveloped in all the districts by the Punjab government and added that latest pathology lab, CT scan machine and incinerator have been set up in Vehari hospital. Imran Khan should tell that if he has developed any such hospital in the whole of KPK.

How many new hospitals have been set up in Sindh and KPK, he inquired and further asked that how many hospitals have been expanded? You may stage public meetings in Lahore but should also tell the people that what you have done for them by holding a meeting in Peshawar.

After plundering the KPK you have managed a meeting in Lahore. The people of KPK came to Lahore to attend the meeting but have become the PML-N voters after witnessing the development here.

The Chief Minister said that PTI leader created hurdles in the orange line train through court proceeding. Had it not been done, orange line train would have been plying today and the passengers enjoying the world-class travel facility. He said that Imran Khan leveled an allegation of bribe worth billions of rupees for retreat in the Panama case but why he has not been appearing before the court now to prove this allegation? Similarly, he has been hiding from the court after proving corruption allegations as baseless in Multan metro. You have won the world cup but ruined the KPK, said Shehbaz Sharif. Imran Khan takes credit of building Shaukat Khanum Hospital but the land was given by Mian Nawaz Sharif for this hospital along with provision of Rs. 25 crore grant. Our elders have set up hospitals and other philanthropic institutions but we have never blown own trumpet, he maintained. He said that Niazi lacks political understanding and therefore, every day talks about winning a new wicket. They have come to know now that I am more dangerous than Nawaz Sharif. I may accept it but they should first seek apology from Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that a new record has been set with the speed with which development projects have been completed in Punjab. 1320-megawatt coal power plant has been completed much before time in Sahiwal and China termed it as Punjab Speed because projects are not completed with such speed even in China.

The credit of such achievements and performance goes to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who has served the people with hard work. He said that when Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Pakistan, he said in Islamabad that orange line metro train project is a gift for you and Shehbaz Sharif from us but Imran Khan created hurdles in this project and due to it, the project was delayed.