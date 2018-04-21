No room for martial law in Pakistan: CJP Saqib Nisar

LAHORE : The Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that only democracy can prevail in Pakistan and there is no room for martial law in either Constitution or anyone’s minds.

Reiterating his earlier claims, he said that he will step down if democracy ceases to exist in Pakistan.

While addressing a ceremony on Iqbal Day here, he further said that Pakistan has been a result of continuous struggle and countless sacrifices. “We didn’t get Pakistan as charity or gift.”

“Quaid-e-Azam only envisaged democracy in Pakistan,” he said and added that people in Pakistan are not grateful towards their homeland. “Nations which don’t have a country of their own are very unfortunate. How can anyone be ungrateful towards their own homeland?” he remarked.

“We are present here because of this country,” he added.

Chief Justice Nisar shared that Pakistan’s conditions would’ve been very different if Allama Iqbal had stayed alive few years after the country achieved independence

Speaking over the education status in the country, he said that it was his responsibility to ensure provision of education to children, adding “It is the responsibility of the state to ensure basic rights for the citizens,”.

“The countries which have Harvard and Oxford universities have progressed much further. But, here the institutions are being demolished and people are being deprived of their basic rights,” he said.

Education is the fundamental right of the people and it is the duty of the government to ensure all people have equal access to it. “We have to end the discrimination in school,” he remarked.

“Give them [the students] education so that they can be empowered,” he said, adding that he will not be able to forgive himself if he fails to perform his duty.

He said that education is the most important thing for any country to progress.

