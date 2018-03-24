No room for martial law in country: CJP

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar says there is no possibility of martial law in the country from within or outside the judiciary.

Addressing a Pakistan-Day ceremony at Cathederal School here on Friday he said, he would not let democracy derail as long as he was the CJP, adding vote is sacred.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said there was only form of government and that was democracy, democracy and democracy, stressing there was no room for dictatorship in the constitution.

Justice Saqib Nisar said the fellow judges had taken oath under the constitution of Pakistan and they would support government which works under the injunctions of the constitution.

He said the judiciary would not tolerate any extra-constitutional act.

The apex court chief said justice was need of the hour and it’s dispensation should be apparent in society, adding no one should be under the false pretension that there would be discriminatory law for the rich and the poor.

He said provision of justice was necessary for nation’s progress and strengthening of society. He said let’s pray “Allah bestows us with just rulers who enjoy good reputation.

The CJP said minorities were the soul of the judiciary and it was responsibility of judiciary to protect rights of the minorities.

He said freedom was a blessing, adding we salute the towering personalities of Quaid iAzam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mohammad Iqbal whose struggle and sacrifices won us a free homeland-Pakistan.

He said subjugation and deprivation of freedom were the greatest blight, adding all will have to protect freedom together. The CJP said freedom could be protected through standing by principle and struggle and not with empty slogans. He urged the young students to get education as all developed nations of the world achieved supremacy through education. He said a combination of education and character-building through training ensures progress.