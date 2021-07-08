No room for lethargic, corrupt officials

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Minister for Local Government, Elections, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday warned that there was no room for lethargic and corrupt officers in his departments.

“The reward and punishment policy of KP government will be strictly implemented whereas all the officials will have to bring about vivid change in their behaviour and public delivery mechanism”, he maintained adding that provincial government would never compromise on punctuality of staff and quality of public service delivery.

He was presiding over meeting on improving the performance of municipal bodies especially the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) at his office LG Secretariat Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, Secretary Local Council Board Saleem Khan, Chief Engineer Rashidullah Khan, Deputy Director Information Technology Shakrullah and other concerned officers.

The meeting took stock of the 50 directives of the Minister LG in order to enhance the performance of TMAs and necessary decisions were also taken.