No room for hatred in the name of Islam: Noorul Haq Qadri Maulana Khabeer Azad calls for legislation over Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said on Monday the government had great respect and regard for Ulema and Mashaikh and sought their guidance in every religious matter, however, he made it clear in categorical words there was no room for hatred in the name of Islam.

Qadri was addressing as Chief Guest ‘Paigham-e-Aman Conference’ organized by the Majlis-e-Ulema Pakistan at the National Press Club here Monday.

Chairman of the Majlis eminent scholar and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presided over the conference while Custodian of the Eidgah Shareef Rawalpindi, Pir Naqeebur Rehman led the collective Dua on the occasion.

The press conference was also attended and addressed by Secretary General of Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Hussain, Custodian of Imam Barri’s shrine Allama Sajid Naqvi, President of Tehreek-e-Harmain Sharifain Fazlur Rehman Khalil, Syed Abdul Ghaffar Shah Bukhari, Tanveer Alvi and many other distinguished Ulema representing all schools of thought.

Qadri said before the state exercised its authority and flexed its muscle to curb such voices, it is Ulema’s prime responsibility to convince them and ask them to behave. We have seen such elements exposed in the past and we shall expose them again with the help of the righteous Ulema and Mashaikh.

He called upon the religious leaders to distance them from all those elements of negativity whether they are from Sunni or Shia school of thought. Pakistan belongs to followers of all schools of thought, rather it is a country of the Hindus, Parsee, Christians, Kailash and other religions as well and all of them have the same right that Muslims enjoy and exercise, said Pir Noorul Haq Qadri. We should focus on the uniting factors among ourselves, he said and lauded efforts of Abdul Khabeer Azad and Pir Naqeebur Rehman for generating unity and oneness among the followers of different schools of thought.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad earlier called upon the government to make Paigham-e-Amn Conference (agreed earlier in January at the Aiwan-e-Sadr) part of the constitution so that no one could bring bad name to Islam. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan on several occasions has reiterated his desire to convert Pakistan to Riasat-e-Madina and by promoting message of Paigham-e-Aman this dream could be realized, he said.

Namoos-e-Risalat (SAW) and respect and regard for Khulfa-e-Rashdeen, Ummahatul Momneen, Sahaba-e-Karam and Ahl-e-Bait were dearer to us than our lives. Protection of their sanctity and honour were part and parcel of our faith and will not be compromised at any cost.

Abdul Khbabeer Azad conveyed it to the enemies of Islam that they would never succeed in their designs of creating differences and disturbance and all such attempts are bound to meet failure. By generating unity and discipline in our ranks we shall defeat them, he said.