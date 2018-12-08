No room for corruption, money laundering in Pakistan: Fawad

London

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that now there was no room for corruption and money laundering in Pakistan as PTI government led by Imran Khan was determined to end corruption, promote good governance and rule of law in the country. He stated this while addressing a big gathering of British-Pakistani community here in the premises of Pakistan

High Commission London on Friday evening. Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom

Muhammad Ayub also spoke on the occasion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who is currently visiting UK, thanked the overseas Pakistanis for playing an important role in

supporting PTI and its leader Imran Khan in elections. He added, as result of the elections the people specially the overseas Pakistanis and middle class had supported and voted to PTI and its leader Imran Khan for change and rule of law. “This is also a success of the middle class in the country”, he remarked.

He said that it was the policy of PTI to uproot corruption, eliminate money-laundering and ensure good governance and rule of law to achieve these objectives.

The Minister said that the incumbent government was bringing about paradigm shift where the powerful people and groups were being brought under the law. The groups and leaders who were corrupt and considered themselves above the law were arrested and sent behind the bar besides registering cases against them, he said— APP

