No room for constitution, morality in Imran’s mind: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said there is no room for the constitution, law, humanity and morality in the mind of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Marriyum Aurangzeb took a dig at Imran Khan for always changing positions on his stances, saying that the mind of the “political sphinx” was that of Hitler while his body was that of a chameleon, which not only changed its colour, but also expression within no time.

The minister lamented that there was no room for the constitution in Imran’s mind, nor for the law, humanity or morality. She said he had only arrogance, ego, stubbornness and hypocrisy, who offered life extension in the closed rooms but shouted slogans of Mir Jafar outside.