No role of PM, Punjab CM in Pakpattan DPO’s transfer: Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan on Tuesday denied the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the controversial transfer of a senior police official.

Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gonal was reportedly transferred after he intercepted Khawar Maneka, former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, for speeding.

Addressing a press conference here, Information Minister Chohan defended the transfer of Gondal, saying there were complaints against the DPO. “This is an internal police matter which stands resolved. Pun-jab Inspector General is himself investigating the matter,” he said.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar was entitled to using his official helicopter.

Dismissing the criticism, he said objections would have solid grounds if the chopper was being used by someone else. To an question, he said that the PTI government had only followed the law by placing Maryam Nawaz on ECL. “She has been convicted for lying, looting state funds, and involvement in financial corruption. Naming convicts in the ECL is following rule of the law,” he said. The minister lamented that the PTI is being targeted as if they have been in power from last seven years.

Share on: WhatsApp