No role of onion, garlic in coronavirus prevention, says IPH

There is no scientific proof of onion, garlic juices effectiveness in prevention/treatment of coronavirus, however, a balanced diet and good hygienic condition can provide protection against the virus.

People suffering from flue, cough with fever should wear the mask, use tissue papers while sneezing/coughing to prevent others. Wearing a mask by a healthy person is not helpful to control coronavirus. Institute of Public Health (IPH) will continue its effective role in promoting Public Health awareness and prevention of diseases.

These views were expressed by IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and other public health experts at a public awareness seminar on coronavirus, at the institute, on Tuesday.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir said that coronavirus is not a new disease, however, it has changed its shape. She said that personal hygiene and preventive measures can easily protect oneself from the virus.

She said that regular hand-washing and use of good diet can improve immunity level against the infection. Dr Zarfishan informed that IPH has already issued necessary guidelines for prevention from the virus.

She said that IPH will also use the media channels of Virtual University to disseminate health messages among the masses.

She said that IPH has also imparted training to the master trainers of the teaching hospitals how to use Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) by the doctors, nurses while handling an affected patient.

While addressing the seminar Dr Huda said that there is no specific diet for coronavirus patient, the patient can use meat, vegetables and fruits. She said that there is disinformation being spread on social media that meat is injurious for health for such patients.

She further said that there is scientific proof of any role of onion or garlic juices in the prevention/ treatment of coronavirus. She said that people should not pay any heed to the speculations/ disinformation spreading through any media. People do not use antibiotic medicines and “totkas” to avoid coronavirus as sofar there is no vaccine or specific medicine for it.

Dr Anjum Razzaq, Dr Sumyya, Dr Nadia Mukhtaar and Dr Rukhsana Hameed also spoke on the occasion. Public Health experts advised that people should not be panic and adopt preventive measures to avoid going in public places unnecessary and do wash their hands while coming back and touching surfaces in public buildings, hospitals etc.

Dr Sumyya said that their wrong myths prevailing among the people, she said that use of meat, taking care of pet birds/animals has nothing to do with the spread of coronavirus and people who are spreading rumours are not doing any service to the people. She disclosed that people can get information from the Helpline 1166 regarding the virus.